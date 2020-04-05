472 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; 274 districts under scanner: Health Ministry

Image Source : PTI Luv Agarwal, the Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry (file photo)

Four hundred and seventy-two cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, Luv Agarwal, the Joint Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, said at his daily press briefing on Sunday. Agarwal said that 274 districts across the country have so far reported positive cases. The country has a total of 736 districts.

Overall, three thousand three hundred and seventy-four (3,374) people have been infected with the virus, since it first emerged in India on Jan 30. The country recorded 79 deaths till Sunday, Agarwal said.

Our doubling rate (in how many days the number of COVID19 cases gets double) at present is 4.1 days. But if additional cases reported due to the Tablighi Jamaat event had not taken place then the doubling rate would have been 7.4 days, Agarwal said, as he highlighted that nearly 30 per cent of the overall cases recorded till Sunday were those of adherents of Tablighi Jamaat.

Giving an update on the shelter camps set-up across the country to handle the inflow of coronavirus patients, Punya Salila Srivastava, the joint secretary at the Union Home Ministry, put the number at 27,661. She said that 23,924 of the relief camps had been established by the authorities, while the remaining 3,374 camps were set-up by nonprofits.

Srivastava said that approximately 12.5 lakh people were taking shelter in the camps at the time.

