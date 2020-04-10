Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Punjab: 132 confirmed cases so far; death toll rises to 11

Punjab has over 132 coronavirus positive cases so far including 11 deaths while four people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while addressing a press conference on Friday that 27 people in the state were infected with the novel coronavirus through community transmission adding the state has prepared four phases to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Amarinder Singh said initially the relief in lockdown will only be for the farmers and that too in a phased manner in villages as the harvesting season will be approaching soon. He, however, said that no decision on lifting the lockdown has been taken yet as coronavirus cases in the state continue to rise.

Here's the list to confirmed cases in the state so far:

District Number of confirmed cases Number of deaths SAS Nagar 38 2 SBS Nagar 19 1 Amritsar 11 2 Jalandhar 11 Mansa 11 Ludhiana 10 2 Hoshiarpur 7 1 Pathankot 7 1 Moga 4 Ropar 3 1 Barnala 2 1 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Faridkot 2 Patiala 1 Kapurthala 1 Muktsar 1 Sangrur 2 Total 132 11

According to the Health Ministry's latest data, India COVID-19 confirmed cases currently stand at 6,412 while the death toll is nearing 200-mark and the number of recovered patients is at 504. In the last 12 hours, the nation witnessed at least 30 fatalities while positive cases crossed 6,000 as India entered its 17th of complete lockdown.

