In attempt to placate Sidhu, Rajwinder Singh Bains appointed as special public prosecutor in sacrilege case

Punjab Congress crisis: Rajwinder Singh Bains appointed as special public prosecutor in sacrilege case

In an attempt to placate state former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the state government on Thursday appointed senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains of Punjab-Haryana High Court as Special Public Prosecutor to plead the cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent firing on protesters.

The move comes in as an effort of resolving the tussle between Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and Navjot Sidhu over the removal of the Advocate General.

Sidhu, who represents Amritsar-East in Punjab Assembly, had earlier stated that he was unhappy over a few appointments done by the Channi government that led to his resignation. He has raised a question over the appointments of director-general of police, state's advocate general, and 'tainted' leaders.

