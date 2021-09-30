Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Congress Crisis: 'Will reciprocate', says Navjot Sidhu after CM Channi invites him for meeting

Punjab Congress latest news: Navjot Singh Sidhu will be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday. Sidhu, whose surprise resignation from Punjab Congress president post had stunned the party high command, said that he has been invited by CM Channi for a meeting at 3 PM in Chandigarh.

"Chief Minister has invited me for talks... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today, he is welcome for any discussions!" Sidhu said in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Channi reached out to a miffed Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through talks. While efforts are on to placate the cricketer-turned-politician, sources within the Congress said that the party top brass in Delhi is in no mood to relent to his demands this time.

"I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over the telephone today.

The party is supreme and the government accepts the party's ideology and follows that. (I told him that) You come, sit and talk," CM Channi had told reporters on Wednesday.

Sidhu, who represents Amritsar-East in Punjab Assembly, is reportedly unhappy over a few appointments done by the Channi government. He has raised a question over the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and 'tainted' leaders.

Navjot Sidhu was appointed the Congress's Punjab state unit president on July 18 amid a bitter power tussle with Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as the chief minister earlier this month while accusing the party high command of humiliating him.

ALSO READ: ​Amarinder Singh to join BJP? Ex-Punjab CM likely to call on PM Modi day after meeting Shah

Latest India News