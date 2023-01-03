Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann directs officials to confiscate property of drug peddlers in state

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHAGWANTMANN Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann directs officials to confiscate the property of drug peddlers in the state

Punjab drug menace: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday, directed the officials to seize the property of those involved in the terrible crime of drug peddling. According to reports, the Chief Minister's orders came in an attempt to curb the drug menace in the state.

While presiding over a meeting to review the state's law and order situation, CM Mann also underlined the state government's resolute determination to eliminate the drug scourge from Punjab.

Mann stated that the property of these drug dealers must be seized with immediate effect in order to ensure future tough action, noting that the government has already locked up the "big fish" involved in drug trafficking.

Changes to the relevant laws would be made: Mann

The Chief Minister pledged that any necessary changes to the relevant laws would be done in a timely manner. He also declared that the officer, under whose jurisdiction drugs are being sold, would be held responsible for any lapses. Mann also warned that strict action would be taken against officers found indulging in drug trade.

Meanwhile, the CM also asked the officers to ensure that the villagers unanimously pass resolutions for making their villages drug-free. These villages are incentivised by giving grants under the Rural Development Fund and others. He also asserted that the security of these villages passing the resolution will also be ensured by all means.

Additionally, CM Mann also asked officers to work hard to ensure that the benefits of the state government's development-oriented schemes trickle down to the grassroots level. He asked the officers to accord top priority to public welfare work.

