Punjab CM to decide on lockdown extension on May 30

The Punjab government will decide on the future course of action with respect to the lockdown in the state on May 30. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will chair a review meeting with the departments concerned on the overall Covid situation in the state on May 30, and announce the government's decision on lifting or further extension of lockdown thereafter.

Disclosing this on Wednesday after the Cabinet meeting, an official spokesperson said the Cabinet decided that the decision should be taken after on-ground assessment of the situation a couple of days before the current lockdown is due to end.

Any decision on extension, with or without relaxations, will be taken after the review meeting.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet complimented the Food and Civil Supplies Department for ensuring seamless procurement of wheat, especially amid the trying COVID-19 and lockdown situation.

The Cabinet also placed on record its appreciation for Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for successfully accomplishing the gigantic task of wheat procurement in nearly 4,000 mandis across the state while strictly adhering to the health and social distancing protocols for the safety and of all stakeholders.

As of May 26, a total of 126.80 lakh tonnes of wheat had been procured by various agencies, of which 123.64 lakh tonnes had been lifted and payment to the tune of Rs 21,004.68 crore made so far to the farmers.

