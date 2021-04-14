Punjab CM writes to Centre; seeks postponement of CBSE board exams for Classes 10, 12

Image Source : PTI Punjab CM seeks postponement of CBSE board exams for Classes 10, 12

In the wake of COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought the postponement of Class 10 and 12 board exams, in order to allay the uncertainty among students and their parents. The chief minister has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', pointing to the prevailing situation and stressing that "it would only be appropriate that a decision is taken forthwith to postpone the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.”

This, he said, would also allow the Union Government and states to plan better for the conduct of examinations once the situation normalizes.

Seeking the Minister's early intervention, the chief minister noted that it was difficult to precisely predict as to when the surge in COVID-19 cases will be arrested and by when will we see a consistently declining trend.

Further, different states are at different stages of the second surge, with some likely to peak a little earlier as compared to those where the surge has commenced later, he pointed, urging immediately postponement of the exams.

Citing the increasing national COVID-19 figures, Captain Amarinder said that quite understandably, "the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in most states of the country has created a sense of great apprehension and anguish among students and parents alike regarding the board examinations for classes 10 and 12.”

In Punjab too, the state government is receiving requests from various quarters seeking postponement of the board examinations by the state board as well as by CBSE and ICSE, he added.

The CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12 are currently scheduled to commence from May 4.

The Punjab Board has broadly aligned its examination dates with those of CBSE.

Latest India News