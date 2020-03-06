Image Source : PTI Pulwama attack: Buyer of chemicals from Amazon for IEDs among 2 held

Over a year of the Pulwama terror attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two more persons, including the youth who procured the chemicals from Amazon shopping site to prepare Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used in the suicide attack that killed 40 Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) troopers.

An NIA spokesperson said that it arrested Waiz ul Islam, 19, a resident of Srinagar and Mohammad Abbas Rather, 32, a resident of Hakirpora area in Pulwama district.

The arrests takes to five the number of those arrested in the Pulwama terror attack case. Three days back, the NIA arrested a father-daughter duo from Hakirpora for providing shelter to the Pulwama terror accused.

The NIA spokesperson said that during initial interrogation, Islam disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, as well as batteries and other accessories on the directions of the Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.

"He also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Rather, an old over-ground worker of the JeM, disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist and IED expert Mohammad Umar after he came to Kashmir in April-May 2018.

"Further, Rather also harboured JeM terrorists, namely Adil Ahmad Dar (the suicide bomber), Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in the run up to the Pulwama attack."

The spokesperson further said that Rather also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM terrorists, including the suicide bomber and others at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan.

The spokesperson said that the two arrested accused shall be produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Saturday.

