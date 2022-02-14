'Hi Janu': How one message by Pulwama attack conspirator led to his elimination

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Forty CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in 2019.

3 years of Pulwama Attack: Three years ago today, in an unseen tragic incident, 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. A Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle containing explosives on the CRPF convoy. The nation was shaken in shock and disgust, and the day went into history forever as a dark incident.

A month after the deadly attack, one of the key conspirators, Umar Farooq Alvi, was eliminated by security forces. He was the nephew of Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar. He was eliminated after a 30 minute-long operation by security forces, where Alvi and another terrorist names Kamran.

Alvi and Kamran were through a message that the former had sent to Jammu and Kashmir's Superintendent of Police. He sent a whatsapp message to the SP, and said 'Hi janu'. He followed it up with a pistol emoji, and another message that said 'I will come to your house and kill you.'

The officer immediately saved the number under the name 'Hi janu' and sent the number to the technical team to be put under surveillance. Alvi had turned his phone off for months before his number was traced again. An operation followed soon, eliminating both the terrorists.

The recovered phone had an integrated GPS that geotagged images, revealing the date, time and location of the photographs and videos it contained. It was the discovery of the phone that cracked open the Pulwama case.

