Puducherry's lone Lok Sabha seat to be given to BJP: CM Rangaswamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy on Sunday announced that the Bhartiya Janta Party will contest the lone seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

He further said, "BJP will soon announce the candidate for this seat and PM Modi will come to Puducherry for campaigning."