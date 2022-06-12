Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
Breaking
  • Protest outside Jama Masjid: Two arrested for disrupting communal harmony
  • UP Police arrests 304 people for Friday violence
Prophet remarks row LIVE Updates: Bulldozers raze home of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed

The row over the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated last week with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

Vani Mehrotra Written by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2022 12:42 IST
Prophet remarks row live updates
Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: Security personnel conduct a flag march following protests against now-suspended BJP leaders' remark on Prophet Muhammad

Prophet remarks row: Violence over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad were reported across many states as members of the Muslim community staged protests in several cities. The police have also kept a vigil over social media in connection with the case and have taken action against those posting sensitive/objectionable content. The row over the alleged derogatory remarks escalated following protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to assert that it respects all religions. In action, the BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal. Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbai police to record her statement on June 25. The police have already registered an FIR against Sharma at Mumbai's Pydhonie police station. 

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:40 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Heavy security force deployed in front of Javed Ahmed's residence

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:35 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bulldozers raze home of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed

    Bulldozers have begun razing the home of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed 

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:28 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nupur Sharma likely to appear before Bhiwandi police tomorrow

    Nupur Sharma is likely to appear before Bhiwandi police tomorrow, in connection with her statement against Prophet Muhammad

    Reports: Atul Singh 

     

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ranchi violence: Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi meets DIG, kin of the deceased & injured

    "Situation in Ranchi worsened the day before yesterday due to the protests (over controversial religious remarks), there was a loss of lives. So we came to meet the DIG, kin of the deceased & the injured," said Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

    "We have met the DIG to appeal for peace and will meet the DCP. We are also trying to meet the DGP, Governor & the CM. An SIT has been formed to probe the incident, and the report will come within a week, as per DIG," said Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi.

    "Govt should help with the medical treatment of the injured & give financial compensation to the kin of the deceased. We have appealed to the DIG to stop illegitimate arrests... Police were involved in hitting the public," he further said. 

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Saharanpur violence: 71 arrested so far

    "71 have been arrested as of yet. We've found CCTV footage via which we are identifying them. We're taking action only after we find solid proof so we do not have to let them go," says SP City, Rajesh Kumar on Saharanpur protests after Friday prayers.

    "2 involved in this had been identified & it was found they had illegal constructions. Bulldozers were brought in & their houses were rowed down. Muzammil (18) was seen invoking & provocating groups & people to join protests. He studies in a madarsa," said SP City.

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:14 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ranchi violence: SIT probing CCTV footage

    Anish Gupta DIG Ranchi, Jharkhand says SIT is probing CCTV footage from the area of the incident.

    "We're trying to identify all those involved in the incident. The decision to lift Sec 144 CrPC will be taken by looking at the situation. Guilty will not be spared," he says.

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:01 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Anurag Thakur says violence incidents should be probed

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur directs all states to ensure strict action and investigation in connection with the violence incidents

     

  • Jun 12, 2022 12:00 PM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Police & RAF conduct flag march in Ranchi

  • Jun 12, 2022 11:58 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Saharanpur violence: Police arrest one Salman for putting up posters

    Saharanpur violence: One person namely Salman arrested for allegedly directing a printing press to print posters related to the violence. In a viral video, Salman could be seen putting up related posters 

    Reports: Kumar Sonu

  • Jun 12, 2022 11:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Police team reaches residence of Javed Mohammad

    A team of police arrives at the residence of Javed Mohammad.

    He was asked to vacate his premises by 11 am.

  • Jun 12, 2022 11:53 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Section 144 clamped in Nashik

    Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra's Nashik for the next 15 days. 

    All religious, cultural and political gatherings will be banned in the city from June 13 to 27. 

  • Jun 12, 2022 11:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Prayagraj violence: Bulldozers likely to raze residence of Javed Mohammad

    Bulldozers are likely to raze the residence of Javed Mohammad -- an activist with the Welfare Party of India, who was arrested in UP in connection with the protests that erupted in Prayagraj after Friday prayers. 

    The authorities had asked Mohammad to vacate his residence by 11 am today.

  • Jun 12, 2022 11:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Jammu: One arrested for stoking communal tension in Doda

    One person was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tension as curfew and strict restrictions under prohibitory orders remained in force in parts of Jammu region's Chenab valley for the fourth successive day on Sunday, officials said. The accused Aadil Gafoor Ganai was arrested from his house during an early morning raid on Sunday by police at his residence at Chinar Mohalla locality in curfew-bound Bhaderwah town of Doda district, the officials said.

    They said Ganai is accused of delivering an inflammatory speech from Markazi Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah on June 9 during a protest rally against recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders and social media posts by a few local right-wing activists in their support.

  • Jun 12, 2022 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Probe on suspected PFI hand behind Moradabad protests

    Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemant Kutiyal said that an investigation is underway over the suspected hand of PFI behind the protests that erupted across the city after Friday prayers.

    "Nothing like that has come in the investigation so far. But the investigation is going on. So, we won't deny it, there might be a possibility," says Moradabad SSP Hemant Kutiyal when asked if there was the hand of PFI or any other organisation behind Friday's protest.

  • Jun 12, 2022 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Ranchi: Family of deceased claim they were not part of protest

    The family members of two persons who succumbed to gunshot wounds during Friday's protests here against controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, have claimed they were not a part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

    Two people identified as Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and Mohammad Sahil died and over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

  • Jun 12, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Telangana: One booked for social media post

    "We've registered a case under relevant sections of IPC against one person (who posted the post on social media) for hurting religious sentiments and have arrested the accused. The situation is now under control," says SP Adilabad, D Uday Kumar Reddy

  • Jun 12, 2022 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Internet services restored in Ranchi

    Internet services have been restored in Ranchi.

    The district administration had suspended the internet services on June 10 after the protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent

  • Jun 12, 2022 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    WB clashes: Bengal BJP submits memorandum to Governor

    The West Bengal BJP submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday seeking the deployment of paramilitary forces in the state over the violent protests in Howrah and Murshidabad against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

    "The deployment of mobile squads of Central paramilitary forces in affected areas, including route marches in extra-sensitive zones. If the grave situation persists, the deployment of the army should be seriously considered", stated the BJP letter.

  • Jun 12, 2022 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Jama Masjid protest: Two persons arrested under section 153A

    Delhi Police have arrested two persons in connection with the Jama Masjid protest that took place on Friday over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

    "Two persons have been arrested last night under section 153A of IPC. Friday namaz always has a crowd, so we were alert that something could happen. But the way people came after offering namaz with banners and placards denotes that there is some kind of planning behind it," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central district, Shweta Chauhan.

    Reports: Abhay Parashar

  • Jun 12, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    304 people arrested so far from UP

    India Tv - Prophet remarks row live updates

    Image Source : INDIA TV

    UP protests: 304 people arrested so far from the state

    Reports: Ruchi Kumar

