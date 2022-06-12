Prophet remarks row LIVE Updates: Bulldozers raze home of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed

Prophet remarks row: Violence over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad were reported across many states as members of the Muslim community staged protests in several cities. The police have also kept a vigil over social media in connection with the case and have taken action against those posting sensitive/objectionable content. The row over the alleged derogatory remarks escalated following protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to assert that it respects all religions. In action, the BJP had suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal. Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbai police to record her statement on June 25. The police have already registered an FIR against Sharma at Mumbai's Pydhonie police station.