Prophet remarks row LIVE Updates: Bulldozers raze home of Prayagraj violence mastermind Javed Ahmed

"Situation in Ranchi worsened the day before yesterday due to the protests (over controversial religious remarks), there was a loss of lives. So we came to meet the DIG, kin of the deceased & the injured," said Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

"We have met the DIG to appeal for peace and will meet the DCP. We are also trying to meet the DGP, Governor & the CM. An SIT has been formed to probe the incident, and the report will come within a week, as per DIG," said Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi.

"Govt should help with the medical treatment of the injured & give financial compensation to the kin of the deceased. We have appealed to the DIG to stop illegitimate arrests... Police were involved in hitting the public," he further said.