SP chief Akhilesh shares clip showing UP cops thrash men in lock-up, BJP MLA calls it 'return gift' | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SP chief Akhilesh shares clip showing UP cops thrash men in lock-up, BJP MLA calls it 'return gift'

Prophet remark: Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday shared a video showcasing some UP policemen thrashing some men locked up in prison. The men could be seen begging for mercy, but very repeatedly beaten with sticks.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared the same video, and captioned it "return gift for rioters". His remark drew flak on Twitter, as well as from the opposition. Tripathi used to be the media advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said such incidents would damage people's faith in the justice system.

"Questions should be raised about such police stations... UP is No. 1 in custodial deaths, it is a leader in human rights violations and abuse of Dalits," the Samajwadi Party chief wrote.

According to reports, the video was shot two days ago in a police station in Saharanpur, where protests and clashes erupted after Friday prayers over the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad by two suspended BJP spokespersons, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

At least 71 people have been arrested in Saharanpur for protesting against remarks made by the two suspended BJP leaders. "71 have been arrested as of yet. We've found CCTV footage via which we are identifying them. We're taking action only after we find solid proof so we do not have to let them go," said SP City, Rajesh Kumar on Saharanpur protests after Friday prayers.

Latest India News