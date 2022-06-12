Nupur Sharma Prophet remark: 2 arrested in Jama Masjid protest case, section 153A added

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People belonging to Muslim community, holding placards, stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after the Friday prayers at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Friday, June 10, 2022.

Highlights 2 people have been arrested in the Jama Masjid protests case.

The Police had registered an FIR in the case on Saturday under section 188.

After the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque.

Nupur Sharma Prophet remark: At least 2 people have been arrested in the Jama Masjid protests case, the Delhi Police informed on Sunday. The arrests were made last night, and section 153A has been added to the case. The protests had taken place on Friday, to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The Police had registered an FIR in the case on Saturday under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

After the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Prophet.

On Friday, the DCP had said, "Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300."

"Police deployment always remains at Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. The protesters were dispersed within 10 to 15 minutes and the situation is peaceful. Legal action will be taken in connection with the incident. We have identified some of the miscreants and our teams are working to identify others," Chauhan said.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest, saying "nobody knows who the protesters were" and demanded action against such people.

(agency inputs)

Latest India News