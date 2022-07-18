Monday, July 18, 2022
     
  4. Nupur Sharma moves SC for protection from possible arrest, clubbing of cases in Prophet case

Nupur Sharma moves SC for protection from possible arrest, clubbing of cases in Prophet case

Prophet Mohammad remarks row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma has approached Supreme Court seeking a stay on her arrest in the FIRs registered against her for the alleged hate statement against Prophet Mohammad.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2022 19:42 IST
Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Highlights

  • Ex-BJP spokesperson has moved SC seeking stay on her possible arrest in Prophet remarks case
  • She has also sought from SC to club all FIRs filed against her in the case
  • The SC bench is likely to hear matter on Tuesday

Prophet Mohammad Remarks row: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has moved to the Supreme Court seeking a stay of her possible arrest in any of the 9 FIRs filed against her over comments on Prophet Mohammed. She has also sought clubbing of all the nine cases filed against her across India.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala is likely to hear Nupur Sharma’s plea to revive her petition to club FIRs over remarks on Prophet on Tuesday.

