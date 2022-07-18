Nupur Sharma moves SC for protection from possible arrest, clubbing of cases in Prophet case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Prophet Mohammad Remarks row: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has moved to the Supreme Court seeking a stay of her possible arrest in any of the 9 FIRs filed against her over comments on Prophet Mohammed. She has also sought clubbing of all the nine cases filed against her across India.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala is likely to hear Nupur Sharma’s plea to revive her petition to club FIRs over remarks on Prophet on Tuesday.

