VP Election 2022: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination in PM Modi's presence

Vice President Election 2022: In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Democratic Alliance Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination today. Other leaders of various different parties supporting his bid were also present. "I will always strive to enhance the democratic values of a country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.

"Never even in my dreams did I think a person with a humble background like me would get this opportunity. I am grateful to PM Modi and the leadership for giving a humble man from 'kisan family' like me such a historic opportunity," he added.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and BJD's Pinaki Misra were present when the former West Bengal governor filed his papers for the election in which his win is all but certain.

Union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the others present. Before filing his nomination, Dhankhar attended a meeting of MPs from different parties supporting his candidature.

The opposition has named Margaret Alva as its candidate for the election scheduled for August 6. The BJP parliamentary board in a meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, picked the 71-year-old Dhankhar after deliberating over several names from different backgrounds.

Dhankhar's election as vice president, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha, is almost a certainty as the BJP has a majority in the electoral college comprising members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

