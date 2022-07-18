President Election 2022: Congress, NCP MLAs cross-vote for NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim.

Presidential Election 2022: As the voting to elect the next President of India is underway, several lawmakers have cross-voted for BJP-led NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Among those who cross-voted in the Presidential Election so far are NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja, Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim and also a Samajwadi Party leader, according to reports.

NCP MLA Kandhal S Jadeja said, "he has voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu."

"I am a Congress MLA but I have voted for NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. It's my personal decision as I've listened to my heart which guided me to do something for the soil and that's why voted for her," said Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim.

"The MLAs have their independence to choose the suitable candidate for the presidential post. As an Odia, I thought that I will feel proud if my vote will help Murmu to win the election," said Moquim.

As whip cannot be applicable in the presidential election, I voted as per the dictates of my conscience, said Moquim. The MLA also informed that many of his well-wishers, friends and some big personalities have requested him to support Murmu.

Commenting on the cross-voting made by Moquim, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said all MLAs had unitedly decided to vote for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Usually, action has not been taken against any member as whip cannot be issued in this election. However, the way in which Moquim has made statements before the media, will be inquired and the party will take final call on this matter, said Mishra.

Meanwhile, a couple of opposition parties had also declared support for Droupadi Murmu.

"The route towards Delhi goes via Lucknow. Droupadi Murmu is winning the polls with a massive number of votes," said SBSP chief OP Rajbhar -- who fought UP elections against BJP -- after casting his vote for the Presidential polls.

Uddhav Thackeray faction Shiv Sena also supported Droupdai Murmu.

"In today's Presidential election, Shiv Sena is supporting Droupadi Murmu. We believe that Presidential polls are different from any political election. It's the highest post & vote should be cast for a suitable candidate. So we took this decision," said Aaditya Thackeray.

Notably, cross-voting was also held during the Rajya Sabha elections and the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls last month.

All five candidates of the BJP had won the Legislative Council polls held for 10 seats, while with its own numbers the BJP could have won only four seats. The Shiv Sena and the NCP won two seats each, while the Congress could only bag one seat.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

