Image Source : FILE Priyanka slams govt over reports of SBI waiving bad loans

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Narendra Modi government over media reports that the State Bank of India has waived bad loans worth over Rs 76,000 crore and asked who has taken this money.

The reports claimed that SBI has written off bad loans worth Rs 76,600 crore of 220 defaulters who owed more than Rs 100 crore each.

"Farmers are being put in jail. The economy is in shambles, people are being fired. People related with PMC Bank in Mumbai are screaming. But for whom is the BJP government waiving loans worth 76,000 crore, while laying out the red carpet? Who has taken this money?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

