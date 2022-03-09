Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to be Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate from Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to be Cong's Rajya Sabha candidate from Chhattisgarh

Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to be the Congress party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are likely to start functioning simultaneously from 11 am during the second part of the budget session of Parliament from March 14, sources said on Tuesday.

However, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will use their respective chambers and galleries for the members to seat, as was the case earlier, they pointed out.

According to the sources, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on Tuesday and discussed the seating arrangements for the second part of the budget session.

