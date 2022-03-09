Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • State Election Commission to announce dates for Delhi Municipal polls today evening
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to be Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate from Chhattisgarh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to be Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate from Chhattisgarh

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are likely to start functioning simultaneously from 11 am during the second part of the budget session of Parliament from March 14.

Vijai Laxmi Reported by: Vijai Laxmi
Raipur Updated on: March 09, 2022 15:43 IST
priyanka gandhi
Image Source : PTI

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to be Cong's Rajya Sabha candidate from Chhattisgarh

Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to be the Congress party's Rajya Sabha candidate from Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are likely to start functioning simultaneously from 11 am during the second part of the budget session of Parliament from March 14, sources said on Tuesday.

However, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will use their respective chambers and galleries for the members to seat, as was the case earlier, they pointed out.

According to the sources, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met on Tuesday and discussed the seating arrangements for the second part of the budget session.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News