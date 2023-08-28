PM Modi, Russian President Putin hold telephonic conversation, discuss bilateral ties, G20 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where both leaders reviewed the progress on several issues of bilateral cooperation.

According to an official release, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including the recently-concluded BRICS Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

Putin also conveyed his inability to attend the G20 Summit scheduled in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 and informed PM Modi that Russia will be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

PM Modi also thanked Putin for Russia's consistent support to all initiatives under India's presidency of the G20 and both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

