'Vladimir Putin will not attend G20 summit in Delhi in September', says Kremlin

In a major development, the Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit India for the much-awaited G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi. The summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10 in India's national capital.

The announcement from Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov came on Friday-- a day after President Putin attended the crucial BRICS Summit virtually and sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to South Africa's national capital Johannesburg, where the leaders of Brazil, India, and China attended the mega event in-person with the host South Africa.

"Putin is not planning a trip to the G20 summit in India, which will be held in September," Peskov said. According to the Kremlin, Putin's main emphasis now is the ongoing war which Moscow dubbed it a "special military operation."

