PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the former prime minister of India Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary.

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917.

"I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi tweeted.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

