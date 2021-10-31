Rahul Gandhi shares emotional tribute to Indira Gandhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rahul Gandhi at Indira Gandhi's funeral.

Senior Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared an emotional video tribute to his grandmother, Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

In the video, Rahul shared heartbreaking visuals of himself crying at his grandmother's funeral. He was only 14 at the time.

"She said to me, 'don't cry if something happens to me'. I did not understand what she meant. Three hours earlier to her death, she sensed she would be killed," Rahul said, remembering that her funeral was the second most difficult day of his life.

In the tribute to the former Prime Minister, Rahul said, "She once told us all at the dining table that the biggest curse would be to die of a disease. This was the best way to die from her perspective, for her country."

Rahul Gandhi's sister, Congress's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also shared a nostalgic picture of her grandmother and her, holding hands, playing and laughing. "Your life is a message of courage, fearlessness, and patriotism. Your life is a message to keep fighting for justice by following the path of ideals," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote.

Indira Gandhi was shot dead on October 31, 1984, by her Sikh bodyguards.

