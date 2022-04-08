Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas, inspiring life journeys for 'Mann Ki Baat'

Highlights PM Narendra Modi on Apr 8 invited people to share their thoughts for Mann ki Baat episode

As per PMO, ideas can be shared through various applications

88th episode of Mann Ki Baat will take place on April 24, 2022

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 8) invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat, said a press release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As per the PMO, the ideas can be shared through applications including MyGov, Namo App, or by dialling the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message.The 88th episode of Mann Ki Baat will take place on April 24, 2022, stated the press release.

Inviting people to share inspiring stories, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Through Mann Ki Baat, we celebrate the extraordinary feats of grassroots level change-makers. Do you know of such inspiring life journeys? Share them for this month's programme on the 24th. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 to record a message."

The MyGov said 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you and the Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 88th Episode of Mann Ki Baat'.

"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.

"You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister," it said.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation.

