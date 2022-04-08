Owaisi attacks Yogi, Shah as UP cops file FIR a week after sage's rape threats to Muslim women

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Tagging Akhilesh Yadav, the Muslim leader said, "You were silent even before the election, even then you got more than 80% of the Muslim votes. What is the need to bother with your tongue when silence is working? Hai na?"

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a video of a Hindu priest openly giving rape threats to Muslim women surfaced on the internet.

In the video, a religious leader was seen openly threatening to 'kidnap and rape Muslim women' when addressing a huge crowd in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

The incident allegedly occurred a week ago, on April 2nd at 2 pm. The Uttar Pradesh Police have now, after a week (April 8) ordered a probe on the matter.

Owaisi took the matter to Twitter and attacked Yogi, Amit Shah, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as well. In a tweet in Hindi, the Hyderabad MP enquired, "Where did your 'Thok Do' policy go?"

"Where instead of teaching the lesson of truth/false religion/adharma, Mahant is giving rapist statements."

Tagging Akhilesh Yadav, the Muslim leader said, "You were silent even before the election, even then you got more than 80% of the Muslim votes. What is the need to bother with your tongue when silence is working? Hai na?"

Sitapur Police, after the viral video, tweeted, “Investigation by Additional Superintendent of Police is in progress. Legal action will be taken as per rules on the basis of the facts and evidence.” Incidentally, videos from the location of the Mahant's speech also show police officers present at the area.

