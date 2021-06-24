President Ram Nath Kovind to undertake train journey to visit native place in Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE President Ram Nath Kovind will visit his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur on June 27

After 15 years, an incumbent President will take a train journey to visit his native village in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Nath Kovind will board a special train on June 25 from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi to visit his birth place Paraunkh in Kanpur on June 27.

"The train will make two stop-overs, at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the President will interact with his old acquaintances from his school days and from early days of his social service," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

This is the first time Kovind will visit his birthplace after taking over the post of president in 2017. The president will be felicitated at his village Paraunkh when he arrived on June 29. The president will also visit the state capital Lucknow on June 28, and will return to Delhi on a special flight on June

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was the last president who travelled by train in 2006 for his journey to Dehradun to attend a passing out parade of cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

The first president of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, often undertook train journeys. "Soon after taking office as the President, he visited his birthplace, Ziradei in Siwan district, during his visit to Bihar. He boarded the President's special train from Chhapra to reach Ziradei where he spent three days. He travelled across the country by train," as per the release. Dr Prasad’s successors also preferred train journeys to connect with the people of the country.

READ MORE | India records 54,069 fresh COVID cases, over 1,300 fatalities in 24 hours

Also Read: Gurugram caps Covid vaccine rates in private hospitals

Latest India News