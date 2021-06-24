Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India records 54,069 fresh COVID cases, over 1,300 fatalities in 24 hours.

India recorded 54,069 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,321 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 68,885 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,90,63,740.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,00,82,778 with 6,27,057 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,91,981.

This is the seventh consecutive day in the last two months when the death toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 3,00,82,778. India has become the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases of Covid. India added one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 17th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On March 23, India had recorded 47,262 cases while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

The active cases have now come down below 8 lakh. The country has 6,27,057 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,91,981 deaths so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 68,885 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,90,63,740 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 30,16,26,028 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 64,89,599 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 39,78,32,667 samples have been tested up to June 23 for Covid-19. Of these 18,59,469 samples were tested on Wednesday.

