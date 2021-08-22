La Ganesan appointed as Governor of Manipur

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LAGANESAN President Ram Nath Kovind appoints La Ganesan as Governor of Manipur

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday appointed BJP leader La Ganesan as the Governor of Manipur. Ganesan who was previously a Rajya Sabha member, has served BJP in several capacities. The development comes two days after Former Governor Najma Heptulla retired from the position on August 20.

Interestingly, Ganesan had also replaced Heptulla as Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Before being appointed as the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP unit, he was a Pracharak in RSS.

The development comes more than a week after Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad Chaurasia took additional charge as Governor of Manipur, due to Heptulla absence citing health concerns.

Dr Najma A Heptulla was sworn in as the governor of Manipur in August 2016.

