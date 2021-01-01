President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on New Year 2021

Image Source : PTI President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on New Year

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of New Year. President Kovind exhorted them to work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill.

In a message, he said every new year provides an opportunity to make a new beginning and emphasizes our resolve for individual and collective development, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

"This difficult time arising out of COVID-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly. This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity," Kovind said.

“May all of you remain safe and healthy, and move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation’s progress,” he said.

In his message, the President said, “On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

PM Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the first day of the New Year. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished.

"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the Prime Minister tweeted.

