'Covid-19' free New Zealand rings in the New Year 2021 with stunning fireworks

Coronavirus-free New Zealand finally welcomed 2021 with breathtaking fireworks that were launched from the Sky Tower on New Year's eve in Auckland.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 19:57 IST
Image Source : AP

Fireworks launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year's eve in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coronavirus-free New Zealand finally welcomed 2021 with breathtaking fireworks that were launched from the Sky Tower on New Year's eve in Auckland. Being the covid free country and also the neighborhood, New Zealand and its South Pacific island celebrations are the same as ever.

Image Source : AP

Fireworks launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year's eve in Auckland, New Zealand.

After New Zealand, Australia kicked in its New Year celebrations with more or less no coronavirus restrictions. However, most of the nations including India, US, in Europe, the middle east, have imposed restrictions on New Year celebrations as Covid protocols are still being practiced.

Image Source : AP

New Zealand welcomes 2021 with New Year celebrations launched from the Sky Tower in Auckland.

The world is still battling coronavirus, with new strains being discovered in various countries, calling for more precautions to contain the spread.

