President Murmu visits Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Gujarat, says moved by its spiritual atmosphere

President Droupadi Murmu at Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in Gujarat.

President Droupadi Murmu is moved by the atmosphere of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Gujarat's Dharampur after she was invited by its founder Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji for a visit to their spiritual headquarters. The mission is a spiritual organisation with 204 centres across five continents.

It was for the first time that any President of India after Indian Independence visited the tribal taluka of Dharampur.

The occasion, hosted by the Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur was attended by dignitaries including Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Cabinet Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor, State Minister Jagdish Panchal, Principal Secretary of Tribal Development Agency Dr. AS Murli Krishna.

President Murmu, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Cabinet Minister Dr. Kuber Dindor, State Minister Jagdish Panchal, Principal Secretary of Tribal Development Agency Dr. AS Murli Krishna at Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in Gujarat.

President Murmu, visited the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, a sprawling and naturally abundant spiritual sanctuary. The President also undertook a special tour of the Ashram.

Murmu also attended a program held in the grand auditorium of the 'Raj Sabhagruh’, where thousands of attendees along with millions watching online enthusiastically welcomed her. The Trustees of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur honored the President with a shawl and a memento.

Raj Sabhagruh idol presented to President Murmu

During this gathering, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji presented Shrimad Rajchandraji's idol and a stunning replica of the Raj Sabhagruh to the President.

Enthusiastic local women of Raj Uphaar (women empowerment initiative of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur) belonging to the tribal community offered handcrafted products as their gesture of love and admiration towards the President.

This was followed by Tribal Dance: Dangi Nritya, A joyous dance as a homage to Nature – who the local tribes believe, protects and provides for them.

Droupadi Murmu is the first President of India who comes from the tribal community and has carried out several efforts for their upliftment.

At the event, Gujarat Governor inaugurated Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji's Hindi discourse series 'Tabhi Ishwar Prasann Honge' and the meditation series ‘Kshama'. The occasion exemplified a harmonious blend of religion, social service, and national advancement.

Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram making peoples' lives meaningful, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu honoured at Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in Gujarat

In her address, President Murmu said, "I express my heartfelt respect towards the great spiritual tradition at Shrimad Rajchandra Ashram. Walking on the path marked by Shrimad Rajchandraji's footsteps, Revered Gurudevshri Rakeshji has done unprecedented work in the spiritual field. He dedicated his life to leading humanity towards peace and harmony and his noble work is a great contribution to the welfare of humanity. With more than 200 centers worldwide, this organisation not only enables individuals to gain knowledge and make their lives meaningful but also spreads this knowledge to the entire humanity. I cherish this sentiment".

Reflecting Murmu's sentiments, Gujarat Governor said, "India has been a country of great spiritual tradition since ancient times, and in it, Shrimad Rajchandraji is a personality who will continue to inspire future generations. Revered Gurudevshri Rakeshji is working to spread the tradition of Shrimad Rajchandraji, through the universal values ​​of life which are capable of creating an atmosphere of happiness, peace, and joy on earth, by spreading those thoughts among the masses. For this, I salute them. Working with the thought that the people who are deprived, oppressed, and suffering in this tribal area should also get all the facilities that we in cities are getting, I congratulate Revered Gurudevshri Rakeshji."

Vice-President of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Atmarpit Nemiji expressed gratitude to President Murmu, saying, "We consider ourselves extremely blessed to be devotees of Pujya Gurudevshri, the epitome of spirituality. Extremely fortunate as citizens of the country, with the President as the custodian of spirituality, and highly privileged to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has chosen the path of morality, humanity and spirituality.”

On that day, under the chairmanship of the President, another public event was organised in the Raj Sabha Hall for the upliftment of PVTG under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Man Yojana, in which she held a meeting with more than 350 representatives of the entire indigenous community of Gujarat.

This unique visit by the president is a testament to the impact of the dedicated and widespread endeavours undertaken by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, which are setting new benchmarks in the world for Indian Spirituality and Selfless Service.