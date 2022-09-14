Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
President Murmu to attend State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the President's three-day UK visit on Wednesday as India's head of state is invited to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk London Published on: September 14, 2022 16:13 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : ANI President Droupadi Murmu will be among an estimated 500 world leaders who will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London and to offer her condolences on behalf of the Indian Government.

"Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on 8 September. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on 12 September to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday, 11 September," read the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The statement further added that during the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, relations between India and UK has immensely flourished and strenghthen. The British queen breathed her last in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The british Queen signified stability and balance during her seventy decade rule. The United Kingdom has officially entered the period of mourning, with condolences and tributes coming from all over the world.

