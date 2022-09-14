President Murmu to attend State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Follow us on Image Source : ANI President Droupadi Murmu will be among an estimated 500 world leaders who will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London and to offer her condolences on behalf of the Indian Government.

"Queen Elizabeth II, the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations passed away on 8 September. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on 12 September to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday, 11 September," read the Ministry of External Affairs statement.

The statement further added that during the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, relations between India and UK has immensely flourished and strenghthen. The British queen breathed her last in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The british Queen signified stability and balance during her seventy decade rule. The United Kingdom has officially entered the period of mourning, with condolences and tributes coming from all over the world.

