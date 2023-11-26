President Murmu suggests all-India judicial service to select, nurture young talents in judiciary

Follow us on Image Source : X/PRESIDENT OF INDIA President Droupadi Murmu

Constitution Day event: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday (November 26) unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Supreme Court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day and suggested the creation of an all-India judicial service to select youngsters and nurture their talents from lower to higher levels in judiciary. The President, while addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court of India, said that the place of the judiciary in the constitutional framework remains a "more varied representation of India’s unique diversity on bench and bar definitely helps serve the cause of justice better".

President Murmu suggested that one way to hasten this diversification process can be the creation of a system in which judges can be recruited from various backgrounds through a process which is based on merit, competitive and transparent.

What did the President say?

"I am very fortunate because as President I get to visit central and state universities and IIMs, IITs and interact with children. Today, people around the world are eager to look at India. Sometimes I ask them what do you want to become? Some say IAS, IPS officers, some say Judicial officers…There can be an all-India judicial service which can select brilliant youngsters and nurture and promote their talents from lower levels to higher levels. Those who aspire to become judges can be selected from the talent pool across the country," she said.

The President said that such a system can offer opportunities to the less-represented social groups as well.

“I leave it to your wisdom to devise any effective mechanism that you deem fit to achieve this objective of strengthening the justice delivery system,” she said.

CJI Chandrachud addresses event

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud, along with other judges of the top court and high courts also attended the event.

The CJI, while addressing on the occasion, talked about the use of technology in the Supreme Court and other lower courts.

"While the Judiciary embraces technology, we have also launched e-Seva Kendra in all courts to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the judicial process. Technology is not meant to distance us from our citizens but to take us into the lives of our citizens," CJI Chandrachud said.

Earlier, the CJI and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution, folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture that was unveiled today.

November 26 is observed as the Constitution Day since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Previously, the day was observed as Law Day.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Kharge attacks BJP on Constitution Day, says ‘as a nation, we could soon reach tipping point where…’

ALSO READ | 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the horrors that shook India

Latest India News