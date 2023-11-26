Kharge attacks BJP on Constitution Day, says ‘as a nation, we could soon reach tipping point where…’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Constitution Day: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (November 26) unleashed an attack on the BJP and RSS while extending greetings on the 74th Constitution Day, and said that a “systematic and strident attack on the Constitution” is visible and the present regime is using “every trick in its textbook” to crush all freedoms. He elaborated “numerous challenges” that the spirit of the Constitution faces and said that dissent is being criminalised and “hate is being served under the garb of social changes”.

“The Constitution of India is the lifeline of our Democracy. As we observe and celebrate the 74th Constitution Day, we bow in utmost reverence to its makers — for they guaranteed the social, economic and political rights of every Indian. Today, the spirit of our Constitution, faces numerous challenges,” Kharge said in a long X post.

“The present regime is using every trick in its textbook to crush and curtail all freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. The systematic and strident attack on the Constitution by BJP-RSS is visible in the rampant misuse of every nut and bolt of the government machinery,” he added.

Kharge’s apprehensions

Kharge expressed apprehensions regarding reaching a tipping point where social justice and harmony in the country shall “become a casualty” and “rights of the weaker sections would be gradually seized”.

He said that it is time to stand up “against this politics of division and hate” and asserted that Congress is at the forefront of this battle.

Cites Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress president cited the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi last year and said that it was conducted to spread the the message of peace, unity in diversity, amity and compassion.

“The Yatra continues with him reaching out to more people, more states and more sections of the society,” Kharge said.

Kharge’s appeal to the people

The senior Congress leader urged the people to “question the attack on our Constitution” and said that they are capable of fighting without fear and protecting the Democracy like like freedom fighters fought the British.

“Today is the day to take inspiration from those inspiring leaders,” Kharge said while remembering various freedom fighters.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Dr. B R Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Dr Rajendra Prasad, K M Munshi, Sarojini Naidu, Alladi Krishnaswamy Ayyar, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur and several eminent personalities should be remembered not only on this day, but everyday. For we are indebted to their vision and wisdom. We, the People of India shall prevail,” he posted.

India had adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949.

