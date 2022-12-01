President Droupadi Murmu extends best wishes to 'TeamIndia' for successful G20 presidency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE President Droupadi Murmu extends best wishes to 'TeamIndia' for a successful G20 presidency

India's G20 presidency: President Droupadi Murmu extended her best wishes to "TeamIndia" for a successful G20 presidency under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"India assumes the Presidency of #G20 today. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes to #TeamIndia for a successful Presidency under the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. In the time-honoured tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava, I welcome all the delegates to India(sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

The President's tweet came after India formally assumed the G20 Presidency today, December 1. In order to mark the taking over of the G20 Presidency, as many as 100 ASI centrally-protected monuments, including UNESCO world heritage sites spread across the country, will be lit up for a week and bear the G20 logo starting Thursday.

At the conclusion of the two-day G-20 summit in Bali, which was hosted in November, India was given the presidency of the influential bloc. Notably, India will be hosting the next G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10, 2023, in New Delhi.

About G20

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Together, they comprise two-thirds of the world's population, 75% of international trade, and more than 80% of the world's Gross Domestic Product.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's G20 presidency will work to promote the universal sense of one-ness. Hence our theme - 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future," he added.

