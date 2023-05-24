Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate country's 'largest' high court in Jharkhand | Know Details

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the nation's "largest" high court campus at Dhurwa in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand. President will leave on a three-day visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday. She will visit in the Jharkhand districts of Ranchi and Kunti as part of her tour. The new Jharkhand High Court building will be opened by the President on Wednesday at Ranchi, according to the Secretariat of the President.

On May 25, President Murmu will attend a women's conference held at Khunti by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Around the same time, she will go to the second assembly of the Indian Establishment of Data Innovation, at Namkum, Ranchi.

On Thursday night, Murmu will go to a civic reception facilitated in her honour by the Government of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan, Ranchi, as expressed by the President's Secretariat.

Country's 'largest' high court

In February 2015, a tender was put out for the new 165-acre high court complex, and construction began in June 2015 with a 30-month deadline. Notwithstanding, after a long delay, the design would be at last introduced on Wednesday.

“In terms of area, it is larger than any of the high courts of India and even the Supreme Court (22 acres). The building has been built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, 500 CCTV cameras have been installed. In all 1,200 advocates will sit in two halls with separate 540 chambers and advocate general building separately,” said a senior official in the Jharkhand building construction department.

It has a 30,000-square-foot library, parking for 2,000 vehicles, and 25 grand courtrooms with air conditioning for hearing cases. The library has in excess of five lakh legal books in which judges and other legal officials can sit and study.

Three blocks have been made in the high court, expanding on around 68 sections of land. There are two floors in the judicial block. 13 of these have been built on the first floor, including the chief justice's court, while 12 have been built on the second floor.

There is a different chamber for typists. Aside from this, barracks have additionally been built for 70 police officers.

The office of the advocate general has been established separately. There will be an office of the advocate general, four additional advocates general, and a chamber for 95 government advocates.

In addition, a conference room with a capacity for 30 people has been constructed. The new high court building has parking, a courtroom, an advocate hall, a registry building, and other arrangements. Its total construction area is approximately 68 acres.

To keep the campus green, 4,436 saplings have been planted. The complex also contains a crèche, dispensary, railway booking counter, and post office.

Solar power will be used to light the campus. Solar power alone will provide approximately 60% of the region's power supply. A 2,000 kVA solar power plant has been installed in the parking area for this purpose.

In addition, two 500- to 500-kilovolt (KV) generators and one 1,500-kilovolt (KV) generator have been added to the 2,000-kilovolt (KV) backup generator network to provide power.

