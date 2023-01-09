Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: How Indian overseas community is contributing towards the growth of the nation?

The Republic of India has celebrated Non-Resident Indian Day on January 9 since 2003 in honour of the abroad Indian community's contributions to India's growth. It commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's arrival in Mumbai after travelling from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

It was founded in 2000 and is supported by the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Confederation of Indian Industries, and the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India.

The significance of the diaspora in fostering stronger cultural linkages between India and the nations in which they reside is another crucial element of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. People of Indian descent are dispersed throughout the world, making up the diverse Indian diaspora. While also integrating into and making contributions to the cultures of their host nations, many of these communities have maintained their Indian cultural traditions. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas offer a chance to both appreciate this cultural variety and reinforce ties between the Indian diaspora living abroad and their country of origin. PBD offers a chance for members of the Indian community living abroad to interact with one another and the Indian government. A number of conferences and seminars, as well as cultural activities and networking opportunities, serve to highlight the event.

Today, the occasion will be officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PBD has contributed to the growth of India's economy proving it as a strategic asset for India is its diaspora.PBD has helped India's economy expand by luring international investment and encouraging the export of domestic goods and services. By promoting the return of knowledgeable Indian workers and business owners, it has also aided in the creation of jobs and the stimulation of economic activity in India. PBD has promoted knowledge, technology, and expertise exchange between India and the worldwide Indian diaspora, which has aided in the expansion of the Indian economy overall.

The PBD gives the government a chance to show the Indian population around the world how far the nation has come. It serves to emphasise India's accomplishments and future as a country as well as the possibilities for Indians living overseas to work, study, and invest there.

Efforts by these individuals contribute to increasing the value of the nation abroad by showcasing their impressive accomplishments. It is now widely acknowledged that the diaspora can promote Indian soft power, advocate for India's national interests, and boost the country's economy.

Remittances have been one of the Indian diaspora's most significant economic contributions. A World Bank report estimates that in 2021, India received over 87 billion dollars in remittances, with the United States accounting for more than 20% of this money.

Global labour source: India has one of the largest pools of semi-skilled and skilled workers who earn relatively modest wages, making it a key location for the world's labour supply. An increase in migration from India to the Gulf and to North America has been observed during the last few decades. Given these new realities, India will make the most of these developing trends to maximise not just the wellbeing of Indians living inside the country but also that of those living outside it.

Agents of change: Diaspora functions as "agents of change" by facilitating and enhancing investment, speeding up industrial development, and enhancing trade and tourism on a global scale. Accelerated technical development is another real long-term benefit of maintaining contacts with a vibrant Diaspora.

Political influence: Many people of Indian descent hold high-ranking positions in a number of nations. In the US, they currently make up a sizable portion of the Republican and Democratic parties as well as the government. Rishi Sunak, Alok Sharma, and Priti Patel, the three ministers, have held prominent positions in the British government recently, also not overlooking Kamala Harris.

Stimulate the economy: When tourists travel to India, they typically spend more lavishly than natives, which promotes economic growth. Because they have strong cultural and emotional attachments to their home countries, NRIs are more likely to donate to domestic charities. They frequently serve as angel investors and provide technical and industry knowledge to domestic firms.

