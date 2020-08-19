Pranab Mukherjee's health declines, has developed features of lung infection: Hospital

Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Pranab Mukherjee/FILE

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health has declined, Army Research and Referral Hospital said today. The health bulletin comes hours after Mukherjee's son Abhijit said that positive signs of improvement were recorded in his condition.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee as he has deveoped features of lung infection. He continues to be on ventilatory support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists."

Pranab Mukherjee was operated for removal of a clot in his brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19."With all your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement are noticed. I request you all to pray for his speedy recovery," Abhijit Mukherjee had said today.

Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage