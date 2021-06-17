Follow us on Image Source : PTI NIA finds 'strong evidences' against Pradeep Sharma; remanded to NIA custody till June 28

A Special NIA court on Thursday sent former "encounter specialist" police officer Pradeep Sharma and two others to NIA custody till June 18, in connection with the ‘Antilia’ bomb scare case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren.

The probe agency had arrested Sharma from Lonavla near Mumbai late on Wednesday night, after which he was brought to the central agency's office in south Mumbai for questioning.

After questioning him for a few hours, the NIA placed him under arrest on Thursday. Around two months ago, the NIA had questioned Sharma at its office for two days after his name cropped up in the case.

Sharma is the fifth person from the police department to be arrested in the case by the NIA. This is the eighth over arrest in the case.

