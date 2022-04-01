Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC (INDIA TV) Nine dead as car carrying wedding party falls into gorge in J&K's Poonch

At least nine people lost their lives and several others were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The incident took place in Bufliaz area of the district late last evening when a car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge.

The vehicle carrying people from a marriage ceremony was on its way from Surankote’s Marha village towards Bufliyaz when it skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge at Tarran Wali.

Poonch district's DM said that rescue teams have been sent to the accident site, which is a far-flung and hilly area.

"Every possible support is being extended to those injured and the next of kin of deceased persons," news agency ANI quoted the DM as saying.

According to police, the vehicle was overloaded beyond its authorized capacity of seven. It appeared that the vehicle was carrying 13 people and was being driven negligently on the hilly road.

