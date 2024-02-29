Ahead of Lok Sabha elections parties declare income: BJP highest, NPP's wealth surged 1,502 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

With nearly Rs 2,361 crore in the 2022-23, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was declared as the political party with highest income followed by Congress with Rs 452.375 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

The six national parties have declared a total income of nearly Rs 3,077 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, with the BJP getting the maximum share of around Rs 2,361 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.

The ruling BJP's income constitutes 76.73 per cent of the total income of the six national parties during FY 2022-23, it said. The Congress forms 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties.

The BJP, Congress and AAP collected 49.09 per cent or Rs 1,510.61 crore of national parties' total income from donations through electoral bonds for FY 2022-23. The BJP received Rs 1294.15 crore through electoral bonds, while the Congress received Rs 171.02 crore and AAP Rs 45.45 crore.

Citing data shared by the SBI in response to its RTI, the ADR said electoral bonds worth Rs 2,797.356 crore were redeemed by parties in FY 2022-23. Fifty-four per cent or Rs 1510.62 crore of this has been redeemed by national parties.

Between 2021-22 and 2022-23, the BJP's income increased by 23.15 per cent or Rs 443.724 crore from Rs 1,917.12 crore in to Rs 2,360.84, the ADR said.

The income of National People's Party (NPP) — the only party from the northeast to have the national party status — increased from Rs 47.20 lakh during FY 2021-22 to Rs 7.562 crore during FY 2022-23, a rise of 1,502.12 per cent or Rs 7.09 crore. The AAP's income increased by 91.23 per cent (Rs 40.631 crore) from Rs 44.539 crore during FY 2021-22 to Rs 85.17 crore during FY 2022-23. Between the 2021-22 fiscal and 2022-23 fiscal, the income of the Congress, CPI(M) and BSP decreased by 16.42 per cent (Rs 88.90 crore), 12.68 per cent (Rs 20.57 crore) and 33.14 per cent (Rs 14.50 crore) respectively, it noted, citing their records submitted to the Election Commission.

It also said the BJP declared a total income of Rs 2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23, but spent only 57.68 per cent, which comes to Rs 1,361.684 crore of the total income. The Congress’ total income was Rs 452.375 crore while it spent Rs 467.135 crore, with its expenditure for that year exceeding its total income by 3.26 per cent.

The CPI(M)'s total income was Rs 141.661 crore while it spent Rs 106.067 crore - 74.87 per cent of its income. Similarly, the AAP's total income was Rs 85.17 crore while it spent Rs 102.051 crore -- its expenditure for that year exceeding its total income by 19.82 per cent.

