UP Police recruitment 2022: Yogi Adityanath govt to recruit 10,000 cops in next 100 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 10,000 cops to be recruited in UP Police in next 100 days, announces Yogi Adityanath

Highlights More than 10,000 policemen will be recruited in the UP police.

Out of the 5,381 posts, 86 are gazetted category posts and 5,295 non-gazetted.

Yogi Adityanath has directed the police to finalize a targeted action plan.

Uttar Pradesh Cchief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that more than 10,000 policemen will be recruited in the UP police as part of a 100-day target plan. He has directed the police to finalize a targeted action plan, including the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel against the vacancies. Apart from this, Mission Shakti will also be launched today (April 2).

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said that out of the 5,381 posts, 86 are gazetted category posts and 5,295 non-gazetted.

With the beginning of the second innings of the Yogi Adityanath government, the chief minister has been holding review meetings of various departments and issuing necessary directions to further strengthen governance.

According to an official statement, the chief minister has also instructed that from the first day of Navratri (Saturday), the police department should run a special campaign for the safety of girls, and the Anti-Romeo squad be activated near the schools and colleges.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said that in compliance with instructions of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, approval for new posts is also being given to ensure the availability of manpower as per requirement in the police force and make the police administration better.

"From the first day of Navratri, the police department will start a special campaign pertaining to women's safety. 'Anti-Romeo' squads will be activated near schools and colleges. In the evening, the police will undertake foot patrolling in the busy markets and crowded places," the statement said.

'Anti-Romeo' squads were formed soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed office of the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, thereby fulfilling the BJP's election promise to 'protect the honour of women' once the party comes to power.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News