UP Board paper leak: Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts, new date to be announced later

UP Board Class 12 English exam, which was scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday (March 30), was cancelled due to exam paper leak. According to the details, the exam stands cancelled across 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The fresh date for the UP Board English exam will be announced later.

The districts in which the exam was cancelled are Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the UP Board paper leak incident on Wednesday and said those found accused will not be spared.

The chief minister further said National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against those found guilty.

The Uttar Pradesh school board exams for Classes 10 and 12 began on March 24 under strict arrangements, with close to three lakh cameras installed at centres to curb cheating.

The feed from 8,373 centres was being monitored at district-level control rooms.

The state government had earlier warned that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped against those found using unfair means during the exams.

All exam centres will be monitored closely with help of staff and a total of 2,97,124 CCTV cameras, officials had earlier said.

On the first day of the exams, senior officials had inspected several exam centres and reviewed the arrangements.

The exams will continue till April.

The exam are being conducted in two shifts from 8 am to 11.15 am and 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

