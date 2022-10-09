Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi likely to hold 40 rallies across 144 Lok Sabha seats lost in 2019 polls.

Highlights BJP is planning to conduct 40 rallies across 144 Lok Sabha seats it lost in 2019 General elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold one rally in every cluster

These 40 public meetings of the Prime Minister will be organized in all 40 clusters

PM Modi election rallies : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to conduct 40 rallies across 144 Lok Sabha seats it lost in the 2019 General elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold one rally in every cluster.

According to party sources, under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana Phase-2, BJP has planned that out of 144 weak or lost Lok Sabha seats across the country, PM Modi will hold 40 big rallies at 40 places. These 40 public meetings of the Prime Minister will be organized in all 40 clusters.

According to sources, in the remaining 104 seats, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Cabinet Ministers will travel and hold public meetings for the party.

According to sources, the strategy of the party is that during their stay, the cluster in charge will have to hold regular meetings with the influential local figures, as well as listen to the grievances of the local dissatisfied leaders of the BJP and give a solution.

Under the Pravas Yojana Phase-2, all 40 central government ministers will have to do 5-point work. First - Implementing the campaign plan, Second - Running the public outreach programme, Third - Political Management, Fourth - Setting up the narrative management Last and Fifth - Staying overnight in a Lok Sabha constituency of the cluster.

During the stay, the cabinet minister in charge of the cluster has to have a close door meeting with the local religious leaders, seers and local leaders of different communities at their home/place and will also have to participate actively in local community festivals and customs, local fair, will have to participate in rituals, street programs and programs organized at the local level.

Along with the local officials and key workers of all the affiliated organizations of the Sangh, will also have to organize a meeting with the ministers in charge and the organization leader in-charge, apart from this, the local effective voters especially lawyers, regular virtual meetings will also have to be held with doctors, professors, businessmen and other professionals.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Governance focus has shifted outside Delhi, adopt holistic approach: PM Modi to new IAS officers

ALSO READ: PM Modi Himachal Pradesh visit: PM inaugurates development projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore

Latest India News