PM Modi lays foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail project: Cost, number of stations – All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 16) laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail Project to be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crores. The project will spread on the length of 28.5 kms connecting Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. It will have a spur at Dwarka Expressway.

“The project is an important step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision to provide citizens with world-class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems,” PMO said.

The project is aimed at providing world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems.

The Gurugram Metro rail project will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5. It will also have an interchange with Rapid Metro.

Nearly 27 elevated stations are likely to be built.

According to the project’s detailed report, the stations on the route are:

Huda City Centre, sector 45, Cyber Park, sector 47, Subhash Chowk, sector 48, 72 A, Hero Honda chowk, Udyog Vihar 6, sector 10, 37, Basai, sector 9, 7, 4, and 5, Ashok Vihar, sector 3, Bajghera road, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, sector 23 A, 22, Udyog Vihar 4, Udyog Vihar 5 and Cyber City.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the project while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly in February last year.

