'I am Modi, don't distance me from public by calling Modi ji': PM attributes poll win to BJP workers

BJP Parliamentary party meeting: The Bharatiya Janata Party held its Parliamentary party meeting in the national capital on Thursday (December 7) where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the leaders. He lauded the party workers for the massive win in the three states and said that the triumph should be attributed to the party workers and stressed that it was not his victory. PM Modi asked the BJP MPs and ministers to participate in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra starting from December 22 till January 25, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP stormed to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh winning 163, 115 and 54 seats respectively on December 3.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari were also present at the meeting. PM Modi was given a standing ovation at the meeting following the party's stupendous win in three assembly polls.

What did the PM say?

The Prime Minister urged the leaders not to call the results anyone’s personal victory and emphasised that it was a “collective victory”.

“Don't distance me from the public by making me 'Modi ji'. "I am Modi. Victory in assembly elections is party workers' win, don't consider it Modi's victory,” he said.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi addresses media after the meeting

He said that the Prime Minister reflected upon the election results and said that the BJP has increased its strength by multiple times in Mizoram and Telangana along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP.

Joshi further said, “PM Modi shared an interesting fact today- While being in government when the Congress party faced elections 40 times in states, it got success only seven times. Whereas, Bharatiya Janata Party got a chance to seek repeat mandate 39 times and got success 22 times”.

The BJP also won eight seats in Telangana for the first time, while also nearly doubling its vote share in the southern state.

(With ANI inputs)

