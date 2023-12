Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his warm wishes to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday. Taking to X, he expressed, "Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life."

During this period, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have assumed pivotal roles within the party. The extended wishes from PM Modi highlight the spirit of camaraderie across political lines on occasions of personal significance.

Latest India News