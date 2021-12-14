Follow us on Image Source : SWARVEDMAHAMANDIR.ORG PM Modi visits Swarved Mahamandir in Kashi; Know all about the unique temple

Highlights PM Modi alongwith UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the Swarved Temple in Kashi.

The temple is the only one in the world where no gods are worshipped.

It is the world's largest meditation centre and is due for inauguration in 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi, on the second day of his visit into the city. The temple stands out as unique as it is the only temple in the world where no gods are worshipped. It is the world's largest meditation centre located in the heart of the holy city of Varanasi.

Modi paid a visit to the temple along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Here's all you need to know about the unique temple.

Swardev Mahamandir is located in Varanasi's Umrah area and is a symbol of a wonderful amalgamation of craft and state-of-the-art technology. It is under construction for the last 18 years at Kashi's Umrah by Vihangam Yoga Sansthan, is 180 feet high and has seven floors. Although it has the term 'temple' attached to it, no gods are worshipped here. It is the world's largest meditation centre and will be one of its kind when the construction completes. Actually, it is a spiritual temple dedicated to Swarveda, a spiritual text with seven floors originally dedicated to the 7 chakras. The Swarved Mahamandir is due for inauguration in the year 2024. The foundation for the construction of Swarved Mahamandir was laid in 2004 in Varanasi. The stone which is used for the construction of Lord Shri Ram Janmasthali temple is being used here as well. In this temple, there are stones from many places of Rajasthan. The wooden work in the Mahamandir is from Balsari teak, Gujarat. Named after Swarveda by Vihangam Yoga Sansthan, the seven-storey Mahamandir is spread over 68,000 square feet.

