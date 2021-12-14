Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Why didn't Yogi Adityanath take a dip in Ganga along with PM Modi? Akhilesh Yadav says...

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not taking a dip in Ganga along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Varanasi visit on Monday.

Akhilesh Yadav told reporters that CM Adityanath knows that Ganga is still dirty and therefore he avoided taking a dip. He also claimed that the ruling party has spent huge amount of money in the name of cleaning Ganga, but nothing has been done.

"CM Yogi Adityanath knew that the Ganga is dirty...that's why he didn't take a dip. Crores have been spent by BJP on cleaning Ganga but it still remains dirty. Will Mother Ganga be clean ever?" the former UP chief minister asked.

Akhilesh Yadav's remark is the latest in his series of attacks on PM Modi and the BJP. He had also mocked PM's gala Kashi event saying "people spend their final days in Banaras."

"It's good that the programmes are one-month long (for Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi). They (PM Modi and other BJP leaders) should stay there for not only one, two or three months, people also spend their last moments in Banaras," Akhilesh had told reporters in Saifai.

PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, built at a cost of Rs 339 crore, on Monday (December 13). He also witnessed the spectacular Ganga aarti and a light-and-sound show from a river cruise.

