PM Modi to take stock of COVID-19 situation today via video conferencing with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take stock of the coronavirus situation in the country today as he holds a video conference with chief ministers of all states at 10 am today. The prime minister has held two such interactions with the chief ministers before. In his last such video conference, PM Modi had announced his intentions to extend the lockdown beyond April 14 after most of the chief ministers asked him for an extension in the lockdown in lieu of the growing coronavirus cases. After his meeting with the chief ministers, PM Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

Earlier, PM Modi held a similar conference on March 20 to discuss with the chief ministers, the measures that are needed to be taken to combat COVID-19.

In the conference today, the prime minister could look at how to take things forward post-May 3 when the extended 19-day lockdown ends.

The government has already given some relaxations in the lockdown by allowing standalone shops across the country to open. Most of the states have complied with the government's order.

Some states have, however, had their reservations considering the fast-spreading coronavirus in the area. More clarity on the matter is likely to come from the video conference today.

Coronavirus cases in India have notched up 26,917 while the deaths have piled up to 825. As many as 5,914 people in the country have recovered after contracting the virus.

