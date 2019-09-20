Image Source : PTI PM Modi to embark on 6-day US visit tonight; Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for the US later on Friday for what will be the most important assignment for him since his re-election in May.

While the main objective of Modi's US visit remains the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet, several other events and bilateral meetings have already been scheduled for Modi's time in the US.

FULL SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 21: PM Modi will depart for USA post-midnight tonight and will travel to Houston, Texas.

Sunday, September 22: PM Modi will be in Houston Texas for his special address to the Indian-American community in the 'Howdy Modi!' event where US President Donald Trump will also be sharing the stage with him.

Monday, September 23: PM Modi will be travelling to the 'Big Apple' -- New York City, where he will address the 2019 Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Tuesday, September 24: On Tuesday, PM Modi will be felicitated by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Wednesday, September 25: PM Modi will be delivering a keynote speech at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. The event will be held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. On the same day, PM Modi will also interact with the business leaders of 40 major companies where he would seek feedback on their business plans in the country. The day will end with PM Modi holding a meeting with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Thursday, September 26: PM Modi will inaugurate the Gandhi Peace Garden in NYC. This is being done as per the government's policy to take various steps to celebrate Mahatama Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Friday, September 27: PM Modi will address the UNGA. All the events and bilateral meetings will lead up to the big day, September 27. PM Modi is slotted to deliver a speech at the UN on Friday. Shortly after Narendra Modi's speech, Pak PM Imran Khan will be making his speech at the UNGA.

Over 20 bilateral meetings have been scheduled for PM Modi during his 6-day tour to the US.

Also Read | PM Modi will not discuss Article 370 on his US visit: Foreign Secretary